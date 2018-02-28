Northampton boy, three, 'heartbroken' after thief steals his football kits from mum's car

A parent from Northampton is appealing for witnesses after his little boy’s six Chelsea kits were stolen from his wife’s car overnight.

Buddy Sanders, three, of Abington has been left devastated after his six full Chelsea football kits, Chelsea tracksuit bottoms and full Paris Saint-Germain FC kit were taken from his mum’s car while he slept.



The incident happened in the early hours of Monday in Loyd Road but a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said that no arrests have been made and the county force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.



Buddy’s dad, Des Sanders, said they were heartbroken as the strips hold special memories from when his three-year-old son met some of his favourite players.



He said: “It means a lot as two of the kits have his name ‘Buddy 7’ on the back, so are unique to him.



“The others had some of his Chelsea heroes including his favourite player ‘Morata 9’.”



Buddy plays football every Saturday for the Little Lions pre-school football club in Abington Park, playing as the team’s striker.



Des’ Ralph Lauren shirt and a package containing headphones were also stolen.



Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

This kit was stolen from Buddy's mum's car in the early hours of Monday morning.