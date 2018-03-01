Northampton boy has been missing for two days, police say

Police are appealing for a missing teenager to make contact with them.

Hakmatullah Habib, 14, was last seen in Northampton on Tuesday, February 27, and officers are appealing for him to make contact with them to let them know he’s safe and well.

He is Asian, about 4ft 11in and of medium build with short black hair. He was wearing a green hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms, red shoes and carrying a red bag when he went missing.

Hakmatullah, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101.