Northampton boy, 3, 'heartbroken' after thief steals his football kits from mum's car

A parent from Northampton is appealing for witnesses after his little boy's six Chealsea kits were stolen from his wife's car overnight.

Buddy Sanders, 3 of Abington has been left devastated after his six full Chelsea football kits, Chelsea tracksuit bottoms and full Paris Saint-Germain F.C kit were taken from his mum’s car while he slept.

This kit was stolen from Buddy's mum's car in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning (February 26) in Loyd Road but a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said that no arrests have been made yet and the county force is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Buddy’s dad Des Sanders said his son is heartbroken as the strips hold special memories from when his three-year-old son met some of his favourite players.

He said: “It means a lot as two of the kits have his name ‘Buddy 7’ on the back, so are unique to him.

“The others had some of his Chelsea heroes including his favourite player ‘Morata 9.’

Buddy pictured at football training in the PSG strip, which has been stolen.

Buddy plays football every Saturday for the Little Lions in Abington Park where he enjoys playing as the team’s striker.

Buddy - who plays as a striker for the Little Lions preschool football club in Abington Park - was also watched in a video online by premiership football players in the stolen kit.

Des’ Ralph Lauren shirt and a package containing headphones were also stolen.

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.