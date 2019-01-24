Northampton Borough Council considering 'how to get some money out of Sixfields judgement', leader says

Northampton Borough Council leader Jonathan Nunn has said he is pleased with a court's judgement that the council should be compensated by former directors of Northampton Town Football Club.

The council had sought a civil case against Anthony and David Cardoza, and David's wife Christina, over the alleged misappropriation of funds from a £10.25m loan to the football club to redevelop their stadium.

The funds were subsequently passed onto a developer, but the council argued that there were 'circular payments' that ended up back with the Cardozas.

Ruling in the council's favour this morning at Birmingham Civil Justice Centre, Judge Simon Barker QC said Anthony Cardoza was liable to pay back £2.1m to the council, while David Cardoza would pay back an as yet undetermined sum for works carried out on his house.

The result was a much-needed boost for the council, which has spent north of £750,000 in legal costs on the case.

Speaking after the verdict was announced, council leader Jonathan Nunn said: "Naturally we are pleased that the court has supported this case. For me though it doesn’t feel like jubilation is in order. This came out because the borough council didn’t do a good job of protecting the public money.

"But there are still other stages to go, and it seems our next step is to consider how we ensure we make some money out of this judgement.

"It feels good and naturally it is a positive, but we will keep working away to get money out of this. We are now going to review all the other strands that we can legally."

A criminal investigation is currently ongoing with regards to the alleged misappropriation of the loan.