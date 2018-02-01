Northampton book club members get into reading charity’s good books

A Northampton book club have used a novel approach to help share their love of reading with others.

The eight women, who have been meeting regularly for more than a decade to discuss books, raised £1,100 for two children’s charities.

As passionate readers, they were keen to support Beanstalk, a literacy charity which recruits, trains and places reading helpers in Northamptonshire primary schools. Book club member, Rose Ward, said: “Our previous fundraiser was for East Hunsbury School Special Needs Unit to enable them to buy books for their library and we wanted to choose something related to reading.

“Money for Beanstalk was raised at a Rat Pack-style event with the raffle making £1,100, shared between Beanstalk and the Faraway Children’s Charity.”

Jo Burns from Beanstalk added: “We are incredibly grateful for the support of the book club and their passion for helping inspire a new generation of readers.”

To become a volunteer reading helper for Beanstalk call 0845 4500301.