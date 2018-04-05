Northampton bodybuilder’s business solves problem posed by fitness shows

Northampton-based bodybuilder and fitness fanatic has turned her passion for the body beautiful into a business.

Entrepreneur, Jasmin Anderson, has launched KOMPAK, a company aimed at male and female fitness competitors, changing the way they prepare for their show day.

The 24-year-old came up with the concept of the business following her own experience of competing.

She realised there was no central way to shop for everything needed for show day, making the process costly and timely during a prolifically difficult period of time for bodybuilders.

Jasmin said: “I remember during my most recent show in June 2017, I felt so overwhelmed and stressed - I had so much to do and so little time.

“I was trying to hold down a job while fitting in cardio, posing, training and everything else that comes with competing.

“I was shocked when I realised I had to go to so many different places to get everything I needed for show day.

“It made me think there had to be an easier and less stressful way to get competitors ready for their shows, and so KOMPAK was born.

“I want to provide the luxury one-stop shop that will help competitors of all levels focus on bringing the best package they can to the stage.”

KOMPAK will cover all competitors from around the world; from female bikini and figure categories, to male physique and bodybuilding.”