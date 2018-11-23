Northampton-based crisis response team praised by watchdog for 'respectful, cheery staff'

A Northampton-based crisis team created to treat people in their own homes after falling or suffering an incident has been commended by the health watchdog.

The Crisis Response Team (CRT) - operated by Northamptonshire County Council - has scored a 'good' rating in all areas and has been praised for treating patients with dignity, respect and a 'cheery approach'.

The service was formerly run by Olympus Care Services Ltd, a company which was created by the county council's ex-CEO Paul Blantern to manage key services.

The CRT respond when people suffer a fall or crisis incident and try to treat people in their own homes instead of heading into hospital. It can also support people in their first few weeks out of hospital and encourage them to take their care into their own hands.

Now, in an unannounced inspection, the CQC has given the team its stamp of approval.

The report reads: "People were treated with dignity and respect and staff were commended for their cheery approach. People were encouraged to be independent and to make their own choices.

"People received care that was personalised to their needs... People commented on the cheerfulness of staff, and that they were a positive influence on them and their road to recovery.

"We [the inspectors] also saw that the service had received letters of thanks. One card read, 'I have nothing but praise for these hard-working, friendly, caring girls. I do not know what we would do without such a wonderful service.'"

The report - which was published on November 9 - rated the service 'good' in all areas.