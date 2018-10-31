Northampton-based Avon raises £20 million for breast cancer causes

Avon has today announced it has raised a milestone £20 million for breast cancer charities and has this year told more than 27 million people to check their boobs and pecs.

Avon - who last year teamed up with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! - has donated £20 million to breast cancer causes since 1992 and has shared the importance of checking with 27 million people.

One in eight women will be affected by breast cancer in their lifetime and last year Avon joined forces with breast cancer charity CoppaFeel! to help end this statistic.

CoppaFeel! is a breast cancer education charity set up to educate young people around the importance of getting to know their boobs. The charity was founded by Kris Hallenga in 2009, after she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer at the age of 23.

The partnership has enabled the launch of the first ever breast cancer e-learning tool called CoppaCollege, supported the charity’s volunteer 'Boobettes' to host extra educational talks to women and men and has helped to fund the charity’s text reminder service to remind people to check their boobs and pecs every month.

Natalie Kelly, CEO of CoppaFeel! said: "Like CoppaFeel!, Avon is a company known for empowering women and so our partnership to increase confidence in getting to know your body and your boobs, is a natural one.

"Through Avon’s extensive network we have been able to reach many more people across the UK with our potentially life saving message and encourage even more people to adopt of regular boob checking habit.

"We are excited by the scope of what Avon can achieve thanks to its representatives in driving further breast health education initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to this information."

Avon’s fundraising began 26 years ago with the launch of the Breast Cancer Crusade to enable breakthrough research, equipment and educational materials.

The funds raised have been far-reaching, supporting charities such as Breast Cancer Now, Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Keating Foundation, as well as hospitals and charities in Northampton.

The donations from Avon have helped breast cancer charities fund life-changing research and awareness projects to ensure no one is left in the dark about breast cancer.

To find out how you can support Avon’s Breast Cancer Promise and partnership with CoppaFeel! click here.