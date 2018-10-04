Northampton bargain shop claims 'all of our trolleys have been stolen' after spate of thefts

A shop in Northampton had to report all of its trolleys missing after thieves wheeled them off site this week.

B&M stores on Billing Brook Road in Weston Favell pinned a notice in its shop window this week to tell customers they could not use the trolleys as they had all been stolen.

The trolleys were taken from B&M in Weston Favell this week.

Chair of Brookside residents association Dianne Finnie said: "It's always been an issue but over the last few years its got really really bad.

"It's something that we keep phoning about but B&M are not prepared to do anything.

"It's dangerous. In the summer kids sit in them and roll down the slopes we have here.

"I counted five trolleys from the roundabout at Lumbertubs to Rillwood Court when I was driving. If I was walking I would have probably seen about 20.

Chair of Brookside Residents Association Dianne Finnie would like to see the trolleys cleared up around Weston Favell for good.

"The residents have been trying to do something about this for years."

The notice at B&M read: "Unfortunately all our trolleys have been stolen. We have ordered replacements and are awaiting their arrival. Thank you for your patience. B&M Weston Favell."

B&M have been approached for comment.