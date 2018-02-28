Northampton Back and Body Clinic scoop top Midlands business award

A Northampton sports clinic touting acupuncture, electrotherapy and deep tissue massages has been crowned one of the Midlands' best businesses.

The two teams from The Back and Body Clinic, based in Parkview, Moulton, was named the Service Provider of the Year 2018 at the Midlands Business Awards.

The team of the Northampton Back and Body Clinic.

The clinic beat four other businesses and bagged the award at a ceremony in Leicester on Friday (February 23).

Clinic directors Sam Golden and Richard Evans said: "We want to give a heartfelt thank you to the people of Northampton for their continued support to our clinic and a huge congratulations to our highly skilled and fantastic team who make such a big difference to people's lives every day."

Back & Body, which also has a clinic in Tudor Court, Wootton Fields, offers physiotherapy treatments for sports injuries and back pains, and say they have helped over 12,000 people across Northampton.

Mr Golden said: “We are passionate about helping people out of pain and back to work or sport. We also love helping the older population maintain their independence and maximising their quality of life.

"We hope winning this award is a reflection of our absolute commitment to providing the very best service to our patients, and for creating a warm and friendly environment in which our fantastic therapists can thrive."

The Midlands Business Awards were established in 2007 and celebrate the success stories of companies and entrepreneurs.