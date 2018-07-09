Northampton awash with smiles as thousands descend on Racecourse for Town Festival

Thousands of people flocked to Northampton Town Festival over the weekend to catch a glimpse of the human cannonball, hot air balloon launch among lots of other events.

Thrill-seekers headed to the free-of-charge three-day event on the Racecourse to watch live music, mooch around traders, try out local food and drink while enjoy the giant fun fair.

Organisers arranged for 25 hot air balloons to launch yesterday at a later time of 8pm (Sunday) due to the hot weather and helicopters taking off at Silverstone.

Caroline Chisholm School pupils (pictured) were awarded £100 from Showtime Events after designing the winning banner displayed in the arena.