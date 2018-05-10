Northampton art gallery to host Royal Wedding afternoon tea for charity

Cake and prosecco is on offer at a charity fundraising afternoon tea in Northampton for those who didn't receive an invite to the Royal Wedding.

Bosses at The Rose Gallery, inside Bell of Northampton in Kingsthorpe, are donating all proceeds from their charity bash to The Lighthouse Centre, which offers therapies for people living with long-term conditions, including cancer, at home.

Gemma Dearsley, of the Lighthouse Centre, said: “We thought the idea of a Royal Wedding themed afternoon tea was fantastic as we all love a nice patriotic celebration.

"The money raised will be put to very good use as we are in the process of developing a bespoke bereavement service, led by our new volunteer Dr Emily Callan who is a Clinical Psychologist.

"Emily will be working to ensure that our patient’s families get all the support they need following the death of a loved one and this event will help enable her to get this service up and running.”

Visitors to The Rose Gallery will have the opportunity to be some of the first to view new work by artists Tom Butler and Sherree Valentine Daines, a favourite of the Royal family.

There will also be a silent auction, a raffle and those who purchase the first 30 tickets will receive a free goody bag including a Sam Toft boxed mug and cupcake.

Deborah Davey, of The Rose Gallery added: “We are really looking forward to the event and are so pleased that a number of local businesses have pledged promises for our silent auction and donated raffle prizes and a massive thanks goes to Debbie Tear of Dialect Telecom for coordinating that.

"We are delighted to have this opportunity to support the amazing work of the Lighthouse Centre.”