Northampton art gallery and vintage shop undergoes makeover as owners relaunch the business

15 Collingwood has undergone a makeover.

A Northampton art gallery and vintage shop has had a makeover as the owners relaunch the business.

15 Collingwood in Abington is dedicated to supporting local artists and makers, as well as stocking vintage furniture.

As pandemic restrictions are lifted, owners Rocco Catalano and Peter Daniels, have given the shop a new look, including a new logo, shop front and website to ‘breathe some new life’ into the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners hope the makeover can help to extend their reach.

Although the interior remains the same, the outside of the shop has been given a contemporary makeover based around the mid-century geometric design that the owners love.

Rocco said: “We’ve been here for eight years and we wanted to inject a new feel into the shop.

“Now is the right time, post-pandemic, to do something and give the shop a new look for a new, fresh start.

“We’re hoping the new colourful logo and shop front will bring us to the next level and breathe some new life into the shop.

The shop stocks a range of art, photography, furniture and more.

“The new look is different and people were quite shocked by it as we have changed it quite drastically.

“But our clients are different from what they used to be and we wanted a change.”

While the gallery and shop was closed during the Covid lockdowns, Rocco ran his business online and on social media, which extended the reach further than Northampton.

Now orders are placed from all over the world and customers drive from across the country to collect pieces.

Since the shop reopened in April, Rocco says business and footfall has been ‘really good and really positive’.

The business is also continuing to operate online by sending items across the globe.

Rocco added: “We are unique to Northampton and we are in the right area, the right neighbour, and we don’t want to move.

“We want to keep supporting local artists, makers, jewellers and more but we also want to continue to extend our reach and work with artists across the UK, with a mix of vintage too.”