Northampton 16-year-old boy charged with murder of Louis-Ryan Menezes

A 16-year-old boy from Northampton has appeared in court charged with the murder of teenager Louis-Ryan Menezes.

The teenager - who cannot be named because of his age - appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Northampton Crown Court on Monday morning.

Louis-Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death on Drayton Walk, in the St David's area, between 6pm and 7pm on May 25.

Another 17-year-old boy, who was arrested this week, has been released on police bail.

A 34 year-old-‎woman and 37-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the Drayton Walk area of St David’s between 6pm and 7pm on Friday, May 25, or in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road is asked to contact police on 101.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.