Northampotonshire Army Cadet Forces celebrate new commission

Northamptonshire Army Cadet Force Officers have marched proudly on parade to receive a historic new commission approved by Her Majesty the Queen.

The new Cadet Force commission is the first new commission granted by Her Majesty in over 150 years and recognises the contribution made by volunteer staff as leaders of national uniformed youth organisations sponsored by the Ministry of Defence.

Cadets from across 7 Brigade at the Cadet Commission Parade Belvoir Castle Grantham Leicestershire 020618 with the inspecting officers Lady Gretton DCVO JP Her Majestys Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Lieutenant General RE Nugee CVO CBE Chief of Defence People Brigadier CS Collins DSO OBE Commander 7th Infantry Brigade And HQ East (pictured) Lieutenant Liz Wainwright and Second Lieutenant Jonathan Tunney. NNL-180620-150847001

Northamptonshire Army Cadet Officers joined fellow Officers from 7th Infantry Brigade and Headquarters East at Belvoir Castle to mark the new Commission.

7th Infantry Brigade and Headquarters East commands and oversees the 15,500 cadets based across the East Midlands and East Anglia and the 91 schools involved in Combined Cadet Force activity.

The parade was inspected by Lieutenant General Richard Nugee, the Chief of Defence People at the Ministry of Defence who thanked the volunteers.

He said: “Thank you for volunteering, thank you for your leadership, enthusiasm and your time and thank you for being here today.”

Northampton Army Cadet Force Lieutenant, Liz Wainwright, who was herself a cadet has gone on to become a Cadet Instructor and was recently commissioned as an Army Cadet Officer.

The 51-year-old said: “I’ve always been keen to give back and I still want to do that.

“I’ve never known life without the ACF and being recently commissioned this day has a special significance because it’s my first event as a commissioned officer - it’s good to see everyone together celebrating.”

Joining Liz on parade was Second Lieutenant Jonathan Tunney, a project manager for Travis Perkins who has been in the Army Cadets for 15 years; eight years as a cadet and seven years as an instructor.

27-year-old Jonathan said: “It’s been a great day and an opportunity to catch up with people.”

The new commission differentiates the Officer Army Cadets from Regular and Reserve personnel who have different roles and service.