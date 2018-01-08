Nominate an inspirational woman in Northampton for annual awards

The search for the most inspirational woman in Northampton has been launched.

People and businesses are being asked to help the borough council say ‘thank you’ to the town's community stars, as part of the Inspirational Woman Award celebrations.

With the nomination period for the 2018 Inspirational Woman Award opening today, the public is asked to consider who they would like to be recognised for their work in the community.

Councillor Anna King, the council’s cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said, “The Inspirational Woman Award is an ideal way of thanking the many inspirational women in Northampton for their work, helping local individuals and communities.

“We encourage residents and businesses to help highlight these stars by nominating them for the Award and to join us at our International Women’s Day event to find out who will win this year.”

Previous winners have included neighbours, family friends, colleagues or group leaders that have helped people in their community to achieve a milestone, improve their area or organise local activities.

For further inspiration for nominations, listen out for regular interviews on BBC Northampton’s breakfast show during January.

Following the nomination period, five shortlisted women will be invited to International Women’s Day celebrations at The Guildhall on Saturday, March 10 to be thanked for their work and to find out who will be crowned the 2018 winner.

Anyone wanting to highlight their community star can submit their nomination here until Monday, January 29.