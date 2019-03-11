No questions asked: Seven surrender bins in Northampton this week where knives can be thrown away for good

A knife amnesty will be held throughout Northampton this week where weapons on the street can be handed in and forgotten - no questions asked.

Seven surrender bins will be posted across the town by police where weapons can be thrown away.

A knife amnesty is where knives can be handed in to police and destroyed without fear of prosecution.

The drive to get weapons off the street comes as part of the nationwide Operation Sceptre to tackle knife crime, which some MPs have declared a national crisis.

Over 285 people were stabbed to death in Britain in the past 12 months. Among them were Northampton's own Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, and Daniel Fitzjohn, 35.

The seven bins will only be available for two hours at a time. They are available at:

Thursday, March 14: 10am-12pm, St James, box on Abbey Street



Thursday, March 14: 2-4pm, South Oval in Kings Heath



Friday, March 15: 2-4pm, Victoria Park on St James Park Road



Saturday, March 16: 10am-12pm, Wellingborough Road, opposite Tesco Express garage



Saturday, March 16: 2-4pm, Bath Street in Spring Boroughs, outside Northamptonshire Partnership Homes



Sunday, March 17: 10am-12pm, Wellingborough Road opposite Tesco Express garage



Sunday, March 17: 2-4pm, Bath Street in Spring Boroughs, outside Northamptonshire Partnership Homes