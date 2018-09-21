'No ordinary burgers' the theme for Northampton pop-up restaurant in historic abbey

A mouth-watering prospect is in store for meat lovers next month when an AA Rossette-winning chef brings his pop-up restaurant back to Delapre Abbey.

Finedon's Burnt Lemon Catering is set to return to the recently renovated Northampton tourist attraction for one night only on Tuesday, October 2.

The theme of the night at Delapre Abbey next month will be 'no ordinary burgers'.

Founder James Peck has been running a series of pop-up venues across the county this year, each night focusing on collaboration with local food and drink businesses.

And on October 2, Mr Peck and his team plan to source ingredients directly from Northamptonshire producers for a night of gourmet burgers and cheese at Delapre Abbey's Orangery Restaurant.

He said: “These events offer something totally different for anyone who loves and appreciates excellent food and drink but also wants a unique dining experience.

"The pop-up dinners inject a fun and quirky element into Northamptonshire’s food and drink scene, we feel the county needs more of this.

"The focus is about working together to celebrate the great food, drink and venues that Northamptonshire has to offer.

"At the beginning of the year, we ran some pop-up events across the county to gauge interest and were thrilled by the interest and support. We hope to continue that success along with our partners for future events, look out for more announcements soon."

Tickets for the evening on October 2 will be £40per-head and will feature a brisket burger using produce from Johnson's Butchers of Thrapston.

Mr Peck, a former military chef, served seven years in the British Army before going on to work as head chef at several award-winning restaurants in the county and in London.

The Burnt Lemon Catering team not only run pop-up evens, but cater for weddings, events and are even available to cook bespoke dinner parties at home.

