No family members have identified man whose body was found in Northampton

Police still do not know the name of a man is who was found dead in Northampton nine days ago.

Dog walkers made the discovery in Hunsbury Hill Country Park at about 9am on Saturday, October 13.

Police are not treating his death as suspicious. However there was nothing on his person for officers to identify him, and an appeal for anyone who knew him to help has so far been unsuccessful.

A police spokesman: "Unfortunately no one has yet come forward to help us identify this man who was sadly found dead on Saturday, October 13."

The man is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30s, of a slim and slender build and about 6ft. He has short, brown hair styled in a small quiff and light brown eyes.

When he was found, the man was wearing a red t-shirt, a pair of dark blue jeans with a black belt and a black hooded top that had the words ‘ATHLTC DEPT 707’ written on the front of it.

He was also found with a black ‘No Fear’ branded tote bag that had grey writing and grey stars on it, a packet of Marlboro cigarettes with Polish writing on the front, a green lighter and a pair of silver and black Pilipe Sport reading glasses.

Anyone who recognises the man from the above description should call police on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.