No-experience-needed: singing group to launch at Northampton theatre

A new weekly singing project for members of the community is being launched this spring at Royal & Derngate, starting with a taster session on February 27 at 11.30am.

Singing 4 Pleasure is a new initiative for people from all walks of life who want to come along to sing and socialise.

Singing is widely recognised as being good for your well-being and these daytime sessions, run by professional music tutors in a relaxed and friendly setting, will provide a great opportunity to develop vocal skills while making new friends. There is no audition process and no experience is required.

The emphasis will be on fun and pleasure, allowing participants to explore their singing ability through vocal warm-ups and learning a fun mix of accessible music, ranging from spirituals and traditional songs, and classical pieces, through to pop songs and songs from the shows.

The Singing 4 Pleasure sessions will be led by husband and wife duo, Nicolas Moodie and Anna Gould.

Nicolas has been teaching for over 10 years, working with a number of schools and with Northamptonshire Music and Performing Arts Trust, as well teaching individual students of all ages privately.

Anna has worked as vocal coach with primary and pre-school children, cathedral choristers, and with singers of all musical styles from classical to contemporary, pop and rock.

Both perform professionally as baritone and soprano soloists respectively, as well as singing with numerous choirs and ensembles.

The free taster and registration session for Singing 4 Pleasure takes place at Royal & Derngate on Wednesday 27 February from 11.30am to 12.30pm with regular weekly sessions starting from Wednesday 6 March at 11.30am, during term time.

The sessions will cost £6 a week, payable termly. For more information contact Royal & Derngate’s audience development co-ordinator Janet Gordon on 01604 655733 or email janet.gordon@royalandderngate.co.uk.