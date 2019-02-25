No charges over Northampton attempted murder

Police are yet to charge anyone following a stabbing in Northampton that left a teenager in a serious condition.

The incident happened last Monday (February 18) at just after midnight when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Waingrove, Blackthorn.

Police cordoned off homes in Waingrove last Monday

Initially five people - three boys aged 14, 15 and 17 and two 18-year-old men - were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, but were released on police bail with conditions.

A sixth person, a 23-year-old man, was subsequently arrested, also on suspicion of attempted murder. But police have today confirmed he was also released on police bail, last Tuesday (February 19).

A police spokeswoman today confirmed no charges or new arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.