No action over video showing police restraining man at Kettering Hospital

Police have said no further action will be taken after footage of officers restraining a man at KGH was posted online.

The video, which has had more than 3,600 views on YouTube, shows a man on the floor while several officers attempt to restrain him.

A message posted on the force’s Facebook and Twitter pages on Monday (March 26) evening said: “Northamptonshire Police have been made aware of a video circulating on social media of officers restraining a male at Kettering General Hospital.

“We are currently reviewing the circumstances relating to this video and will investigate accordingly.”

The Northants Telegraph asked the police for a comment on the video and its contents, and a spokesman for the force said: “We did review it but it was an appropriate use of force given the circumstances so it won’t be taken any further.”