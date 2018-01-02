Nine-year-old shows MP 'how great Brackley Library is' as campaign against cutbacks continues

Campaigners voiced their concerns about threats to Brackley Library to South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom during a visit in the Christmas break.

Mrs Leadsom interrupted her Christmas recess on Friday to visit Brackley Library to meet a large group of concerned residents of all ages, including local author Sue Bentley.

Andrea Leadsom MP with Brackley Town Councillor Sue Sharps

Councillor Fiona Baker from Northamptonshire County Council, Councillor Sue Sharps, Councillor Luke Ross from Brackley Town Council and Councilor Mark Morrell, deputy town mayor, showed Mrs Leadsom around the library, as she stopped for conversations with library users young and old.

Mrs Leadsom had been invited to the library by Alice du Plessis, aged nine, of Brackley, who wrote her the Member of Parliament to say “we are not sure if you have visited Brackley Library and seen how great it is”.

Alice showed Mrs Leadsom how easy it is for her to order, borrow, and return books independently, and showed Mrs Leadsom the large bank of computers that are for general use, and free of charge to use on Fridays.

Mrs Leadsom said: “I’m doing everything I can to make sure our libraries have a sustainable future. They are such a vital part of all of our local communities. Many people have written to me and I am absolutely representing their interest in making sure we can keep our valuable libraries.”

Andrea Leadsom MP at Brackley Library

Brackley resident Becca Pratt added: “I have used Brackley library from a young age and continue to do so. My three children love going to the library whether it be to choose books or go to the events that the library provides.

"I have seen many changes over the last few years due to cuts and it is such a shame as I have enjoyed the Sure Start Centre with my children when they were younger. It was also a great place to go to meet new mums and for my little ones to interact with other children and enjoy the activities that the library provides. It would be a great loss to our lovely town if we did lose the library.”

The Save Brackley Library Campaign is urging library users to take part in the survey which can be found on the NCC website under “library consultation” before it is too late. The deadline is January 13. There is also a petition calling on the council to Save Brackley Library on the website.

On Saturday January 13, Brackley Library is hosting an Author Showcase and will be visited by bestselling authors Bella Osborne and Faith Martin as well as local authors Sue Bentley, Louise Walters, Dennis Carey and Susanna M. Newstead and local literary agent Kate Nash. The event runs from 11am to 3pm and is free to attend.