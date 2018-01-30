Night of rough sleeping at home of Northampton Cobblers raises about £50,000 for charity

More than 165 people gathered at Sixfields Stadium on Friday night to take part in Northampton's biggest homelessness fundraiser.

The Northampton Hope Centre's Big Sleep Out aims to help people understand the realities of homelessness as well as raising thousands of pounds for the charity, which supports homelessness and disadvantaged people.

All the funds from Friday night (January 26) are yet to be collected and counter but the centre is hoping that this year's participants will have raised around £50,000.

Hope Centre CEO, Robin Burgess, said “The Big SleepOut night felt much colder than the temperature suggested so we are extremely grateful to everyone who stayed with us for the night and braved the cold and damp.

“We really hope that, although we pushed a lot of people to their comfort levels, it really made them appreciate what it is like to be homeless – it certainly did from what people told us after the event.

“If you know someone who took part in the event but haven’t sponsored them yet, please do. They really did earn it.

“We hope that everyone found it a rewarding experience and will join us again next year for the event.”

Hope would like to thank all those who helped make the event the success it was, including Northampton Town Football Club, the rapid response catering team, and Reachout first aid.