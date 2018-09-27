Night in the spotlight for Pride in Northamptonshire 2018 winners and nominees

The Pride in Northamptonshire Awards, now in their 16th year, took place last night.

Brought to you by the Northamptonshire Telegraph, Northampton Chronicle & Echo and Daventry Express, they were created to give us the opportunity to recognise those people who work so hard helping others.

In short we wanted to shout about our county’s unsung heroes.

Below are the nominees and winners.

INSPIRE A GENERATION AWARD, sponsored by Wilson Browne Solicitors

This award is for people who inspire us through their achievements and have made a significant impact to those around them.

Finalists

Cherise Gould - who has raised more than £4,500 for brain tumour research.

Charlotte Creasey - who decided to get involved in The Red Box Project after reading about it. The Red Box Project gives local women access to sanitary products within their local community.

Rudy Beezhold - The boys he coaches for football see him as a role model. Any of the players or parents would agree.

PC Ryan Morrow - for his hard work with being a cadet leader for the Emergency Services Cadets across Northamptonshire, primarily helping the Daventry Cadets.

Winner

PC Ryan Morrow

COMMUNITY AWARD, sponsored by Goodwill Solutions

This award is for a person, group or charity, who has made a contribution to their local community or simply be the ‘go-to’ person who is always there when people need a helping hand.

Finalists

Sally Knights - for all her support and fund raising for the Wootton community

Ruth Rollings - who has been voluntarily running the babies and tots group Little Fishes in Irthlingborough for over 20 years.

Charlotte Creasey - For her work with The Red Box Project.

The Lewis Foundation - who give up so much of their free time to help other people in hospital.

Laura Desborough - who has worked for the national association for the blind for 20 years , helping people with little sight or no sight get their lives back on track

Winner

The Lewis Foundation

CARING PERSON OF THE YEAR AWARD, sponsored by B & M Care

This award recognises individuals who have shown incredible patience and understanding, often for many years, caring for and supporting a friend or loved one.

Finalists

Megan Neilan - Founder of Golden Years, Wellingborough

Liz West - who works at Ridgway Care Home in Towcester and goes well beyond her assigned duties.

Mandy Rhodes - also from Ridgway, and with Liz they are the perfect dream team.

Winner

Megan Neilan

HARD WORK AND DETERMINATION AWARD, sponsored by Slimming World, Corby

Finalists

Suzanne Wright - Senior social worker for Northamptonshire County Council in the role of Independent Reviewing Officer.

Megan Neilan - Founder of Golden Years

Shirley Walker - Chaperone to Kettering Carnival Court.

Rob Kinning - started Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT) 25 years ago

Matt O’Neill-Kemp - Owner of Naked Hair & Beauty, works with young people and not only teaches them about hair, he supports them too.

Winner

Shirley Walker

CHARITY CHAMPION, sponsored by Northamptonshire Newspapers

This award is to recognise the person or team that has shown innovation and creativity for their fundraising activities.

Finalists

Cherise Gould - for doing so much for charity over the past year.

Julian Twocock - who has raised over £38,000 for Bloodwise.

Sally Knights - for working tirelessly for Cancer Research and also locally for Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

Suzanne Wright - raising money for a charitable cause she has set up called Living With, Living Well.

Breast Friends, Northampton - for the members of a breast cancer support group which started in June 2017.

Boobs & Brass - raising over £236,500 for charity since their first concert.

Sandra Gasson - Who has just celebrated 25 years of running the charity players theatre group, raising over £150,000 for various local charities

Winner

Boobs & Brass

COURAGE & KINDNESS AWARD

This award is for a person or group who has overcome adversity or hardship, or has helped others, whether in the community, or closer to home.

Finalists

Suzanne Wright - For starting up LWLW

Paul Scully-Sloan - For setting up the support group Daddy’s With Angels.

Winners

Suzanne Wright and Paul Scully-Sloan

UNSUNG HERO AWARD, sponsored by Veolia

This award recognises the achievements of individuals or groups that go out of their way for others and may not have received the recognition they deserve.

Finalists

Gary Cook - who has helped and supported people in his local area.

Ruth Rollings - who has been voluntarily running the babies and tots group Little Fishes in Irthlingborough for over 20 years.

Northamptonshire Search & Rescue - for supporting the police and emergency services in finding those lost or missing.

Maria Louise McGurk - who is a fantastic, helpful neighbour.

Shane Crick - who works tirelessly to support and educate the youth of Northampton.

Harley Mykon - for being an 8 year old loving, amazing little hero.

Winner

Northamptonshire Search & Rescue

KETTERING PARK HOTEL CHOICE AWARD

Winner

Paul Scully Sloan