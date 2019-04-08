New WHSmith store days away from opening in Northampton town centre

The finishes touches are being put into a new WHSmith store in the Grosvenor Centre.

WHSmith is in the process of moving from its two-story location within the shopping centre to a single-story unit on the opposite side of the mall.

The new WHSmith store in the Grosvenor Centre

The current shop remains open during the move into the new unit which was left vacant when Poundworld closed in July last year.

It was also recently revealed that River Island, which has a store in Abington Street is to increase its floorspace by moving inside the shopping centre.

Grosvenor Centre manager James Roberts said he was always looking at ways to grow and improve the shopping experience.

Although the deals do not bring new high street names to the town, Mr Roberts said they were a vote of long-term confidence from current brands

He said: "There are still positive news stories around retail here. There are still retailers willing to invest and be here.

"WHSmith is staying with us. They're renegotiated their lease and are moving into a newly-fitted store.

"And we've got River Island coming to us, over two floors.

"This is showing commitment to the centre and the town that they are remaining, that there's a market here for retailers.

"This is positive encouragement of people investing in the town."

It is not yet known whether River Island will take over all of the WHSmith store, which is currently over two floors.

River Island has been approached for comment about its decision to leave Abington Street.