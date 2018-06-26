New 'We Are Northampton' museum exhibition needs you

People in the town are being asked to help shape a new exhibition for the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery by taking part in a survey.

The ‘We are Northampton’ exhibition aims to explore places of 'special significance' and highlight the 'unique characteristics of the borough’s many different neighbourhoods'.

Notable residents both past and present, iconic buildings, events, activities, groups and clubs will also feature in the exhibition, which will be one of first in Northampton Museum and Art Gallery’s temporary exhibitions space.

The museum in Guildhall Road is currently undergoing a refurbishment and expansion programme and will re-open at the end of 2019.

Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, Councillor Anna King, said: “There’s a wealth of culture and heritage in our town, along with some very distinct and vibrant communities.

“We want to involve local people in celebrating Northampton and all the wonderful things it has to offer and look forward to seeing this exhibition when our museum re-opens.”

To take part in the survey and help shape the exhibition, follow the link here