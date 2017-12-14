New two-storey drive-thru restaurant to open on supermarket site in Northampton

A popular fast-food chain has submitted plans to open a restaurant on a supermarket site in Northampton, which will provide jobs for more than 65 full and part time staff.

The two-storey McDonalds restaurant will be located within the existing Morrisons car park off Kettering Road, with an outdoors play area and drive-thru lane.

Plans say that drivers can access McDonalds from within Morrison’s car park.

A spokeswoman for McDonalds said: “We can confirm we have submitted a joint planning application with Morrisons for a new restaurant.

"We hope to receive a positive planning decision, and if permission is granted we will look to deliver the restaurant as quickly as possible.”