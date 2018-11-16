New swimming pool opens at Brackley Leisure Centre

People have been enjoying the new swimming pool and multi-million pound revamp at Brackley Leisure Centre since it opened on Monday (November 12).

It was still dark outside at 7am as the first swimmers took to the new six-lane 25-metre swimming pool.

The revamp also includes a learner pool and a 110-station fitness room, which was opened in May.

South Northamptonshire Council portfolio holder for wellbeing Cllr Karen Cooper said: “SNC promised Brackley a new pool and we have delivered it.

"It has been years in the making with a great deal of hard work by Council officers, Legacy Leisure and their contractors. But finally the town has the swimming pools it deserves.

“Health and fitness are no longer an optional extra. We’re all living longer and if we want to enjoy that time, if we want to stay mobile and to be able to enjoy the grandchildren, we must form the life-long habit of staying active.

“The new pool is light, inviting, and a space that you want to spend time in. I hope it encourages more people than ever to take the plunge and adopt a new healthy lifestyle.”

The new pools replace the old one in Manor Road which had reached the end of its 'economic lifespan' and is now closed.

In addition to the pools, the leisure centre redevelopment includes: a swimming pool changing village, a new treatment room, a poolside spectator area, a new reception area with integrated food servery and a meeting room.

The revamp features improved accessibility for children and adults with disabilities including a designated ‘changing places’ changing room facility.

Improvements have also been carried out to the dry-side changing facilities and the leisure centre car park has been reconfigured.

To find out more about the leisure centre and how to become a member, visit leisurecentre.com/brackley-leisure-centre.