New Star Wars film - where can I see the premiere in Northampton and when?

December sees the much-anticipated release of the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi starring Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley and John Boyega.

The film's official UK release date is Friday, December 15, however, it premieres on the 13th and avid Star Wars fans can catch midnight showings of the latest instalment of the sci-fi franchise in Northampton.

Vue Northampton is showing Star Wars: The Last Jedi at 12.01am in both 2D and 3D on Wednesday, December 13.

Cineworld Northampton is also showing The Last Jedi shortly after midnight on December 13 at 12.05am in both 2D and 3D.

The Errol Flynn Filmhouse has no scheduled times for the 13th, but is showing the film on the 14th, as are both Vue and Cineworld who have several time slots listed on their websites.