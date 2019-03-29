New sports bar to open in Northampton promises 'unprecedented experience'

A new bar specialising in showing televised sports events will open next week in St James.

Jimmy's Sports Bar in Harlestone Road will open on Friday April 5 above the Betfred shop and Touchwood chemist's.

The bar will fill the former Devonshire Club

Owner harry Barnes has promised "an unprecedented experience for sports and non-sports fan’s alike" in

with a state-of-the-art sound system alongside multiple HD screens.

Mr Barnes said: "We are thrilled to be able to provide the local people of Northampton with an exciting new family-friendly venue, where they can watch the latest in sports, from Football/Rugby to US sport such as Baseball and NFL in a wonderful environment.

"Jimmy’s will offer a great atmosphere and interactive elements such as pool tables, alongside booth and sofa style seating”.

Jimmy’s has replaced the Devonshire Club having undergone a refurbishment over the last few months.

Diner-style snacks in baskets such as sweet potato fries and nachos will be on the menu and there will also be a function room available for private parties and events.

People can sign up for exclusive launch week offers at www.jimmysportsbar.co.uk/coming-soon/