New soft play and kids' party venue planned for Northampton

Plans have been submitted by the owners of a Northampton nursery to add a soft play area.

Totstop Day Nursery in Brackmills Industrial Estate hopes to annexe the storage unit next door for soft play use. And if successful, the unit would also double up as a party venue for children.

A planning application that will be considered by councillors says: "The purpose of this application is to create some soft play facilities to both serve the nursery in the week and provide a party venue which can be rented out privately on the weekend

"There will be no additional staff employed for the weekend running of this party venue - this will simply be run by existing employees."

The proposed opening hours of the additional unit will be Monday to Friday 7am to 7pm and weekends 10am to 4pm.

When the nursery is open, parents and staff will now be able to use both car parks and the same on the weekends when just the nursery is in operation.

In both of these circumstances, there will be no additional staff and therefore no additional parking required.

The application will be determined by a planning committee at the Guildhall next year.