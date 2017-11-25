A recently-closed late pub that had a history of violent crime on the premises in Northampton has been renovated into a new "family-friendly" restaurant and opens next week.

"The Press" will open next Tuesday (November 28) on the site of the former Bantam Cock pub in Abington Square.

The Press' Facebook page promises "a range of gourmet burgers, premium lagers and fine wines" and is taking bookings now.

They also offer a kids-eat-free deal between Monday and Friday from 12 to 5 and a breakfast menu from 10am, with two hours of free parking in the nearby St Michaels car park.

There is also a discount for NHS staff and students.

It comes after the Bantam Cock called last orders for the final time on October 29. The pub was found to have the highest density of violent crime on premises for any bar in Northampton in a report in May.

In October, the Bantam Cock's owners said in a Facebook post: "The Bantam will be closing permanently on October 30 and will not re-open again.

"We want to thank all our loyal customers who have supported us over the last eight years and wish you all well for the future."

More than 25 crimes involving the town centre pub, including 16 assaults and four incidents of grievous bodily harm, were reported to the police between November 2016 and May 2017, including a stabbing in April.