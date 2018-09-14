New puppy for county force in memory of police dog shot in Irthlingborough 20 years ago

A German Shepherd puppy has been given to police in memory of his namesake the late PD Bryn who was shot after attending a domestic incident with his handler PC Ian Churms.

The puppy was handed over to PC Sam Clarke, who will be his handler, by retired officer Ian Churms.

PD Bryn

PD Bryn will be entered into the EMOpSS puppy scheme and will be trained in general duties and will be expected to take part in public order, tracking, searching and firearms support.

The puppy was paid for a Facebook group of retired and current police officers as a tribute to late PD Bryn.

On Thursday, February 5, 1998, Ian Churms and Bryn were called to an address in Irthlingborough at about 11.30pm following an emergency call to police.

Shortly after their arrival with a second uniformed officer, a man appeared with a hunting rifle, which he used to threaten them.

Retired officer Ian Churms with PD Bryn

Ian advised the other officer not to enter the property suggesting that this would be better for him and the dog to handle.

Ian attempted to negotiate with the offender, but was shot in the leg, shortly after, Bryn was fatally shot.

A 42-year-old woman was also shot.

The offender was later overpowered and arrested in a nearby house.

PD Bryn

PC Sam Clarke, from the Northamptonshire Police Dog Section, who is training Bryn, said: “Bryn’s lovely, he’s nine weeks old.

“He’s extremely energetic for a couple of hours then sleeps for a couple of hours.

“He trains every morning, he’s already sitting and speaking.

“He’s brilliant, lovely, I’m already attached to him.”

Former dog handler Ian Churms, said: “It’s a day tinged with sadness to me.

“I was extremely close to my partner but the puppy helps me to overcome that sadness.”

Superintendent Sarah Johnson, from EMOPPS, said: “Police dogs play a huge role in the police service, it’s a huge support to us.

“They’re a member of our team, a colleague.”