New plans for pub, hotel and another drive-thru at site

Plans have been submitted for a new Travelodge hotel on the Quadrant in Boston as well as a pub and another drive-thru restaurant.

The plans, submitted to Boston Borough Council, outline the use of two of the major retail plots to the north east of the new Pilgrim Way distributor road.

A report, by Dovetail Architects, on behalf of applicant Burney Estate, says the location is an ‘ideal’ site for the proposed builds.

It describes the hotel as a two-storey build with 52 rooms.

The drive-thru restaurant will have a floor space of 1,675 sum and would include provision for an internal seating area, toilets, kitchen and external seating.

The pub is slightly smaller at 442.9sqm but also includes allocated space for amenities and seating areas – including a patio.

No companies have been named to run the pub or drive-thru.

Each new built will have more than 50 parking spaces outside and will be accessed from within the Quadrant site.

Three major fast food outlets, along with a bathroom show-room were recently approved for the site by Boston Borough Council.

The Quadrant scheme will eventually comprise 500 homes, commercial premises, a food store and a new stadium for Boston United Football Club.

It will also start the new Boston Distributor Road which will eventually link the A16 to the north and south through the A1121 Boardsides and A52 to the west.

*The final phase of a development which could have seen 200 homes built in Boston has been submitted to councillors for approval.

The plans, for the new build site on Broadfield Lane, will see the last 26 houses built including new estate roads. The application to the council notes several key points, including that allotment land in the original agreement would be better used as access to the construction site.