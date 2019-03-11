New owners sought for popular Northamptonshire village pub

A popular Dallington pub is up for grabs again after the previous landlords left due to the industry's 'uncertain climate'.

Leicestershire-based brewery Everards is looking to take on a new permanent owner of the Wheatsheaf Pub & Dining Room.

Picture courtesy of Everards brewery.

In January, the couple that had been running it for four years, Sam and Victoria Tendall, left the venue citing "increasing costs and an uncertain climate" as their reason for doing so.

The husband and wife duo had built a strong reputation over their time in charge, building a menu around locally-sourced ingredients and hearty Sunday roasts.

More than 150 people gave a glowing review of their tenure on Facebook when the couple announced they would be moving on.

But, with an interim owner currently in place on a six-month contract, Everards wants to attract a new business owner to take over the lease.

Picture courtesy of Everards brewery.

"The Wheatsheaf in Dallington, is a stunning country pub which oozes charm and is the heart of the community," a company spokesman said. "But it also offers something a bit special in the recent addition of The Old Dairy - a farmshop and café."

Business Relationship Manager, Gareth Smith explained the sort of candidate the company was looking for.

He said: "We are looking for an independent business owner who enjoys bringing people together with great food, drinks and atmosphere."

Applicants are being invited to call Everards on 0116 2014260, or head to its website.