New out-of-hours GP provider appointed in Northamptonshire

A new provider for the GP out of hours service has been appointed by the Northamptonshire CCGs (Corby CCG and Nene CCG).

From Monday (April 1) DHU Health Care will be operating the service for patients registered with a Northamptonshire GP.

Dr Emma Donnelly, clinical lead for urgent care, said: "The GP Out of Hours service provides a valuable service for patients who require urgent support from a GP when their practice is closed, including patients living in nursing and residential homes, and end-of-life patients requiring urgent support.

“We want to assure patients requiring access to an out of hours GP that they will still be able to access the same high-quality service they always have.“

Patients who urgently require a GP outside of core practice hours such as evenings, weekends and Bank Holidays and cannot wait until their practice re-opens will be able to access the service by calling NHS 111.