New novel by local author features journalist dating 31 men in 31 days across Northamptonshire

A new book set in Northamptonshire's pubs, clubs and dating hot spots was released today.

Northampton author Morgan Bailey says her novel "The Serial Dater's Shopping List" features nights out in The Picturedrome, the Sixfields Cineworld and other familiar spots across the county.

She says: “The novel follows the exploits of a dizzy journalist, Izzy MacFarlane when she is tasked to write a column about dating 31 men in 31 days by an editor of a local newspaper in a bid to increase sales.

"There are many ups and downs in her search for love, but will Izzy find the man of her dreams in Northamptonshire?"

Inspired by her own dating experiences on Tinder and Match, Morgen wrote the novel in 2009 and self-published the book in 2014 before it was picked up by publishers Bombshell Books in February this year.

Every chapter sees Izzy at one of Northamptonshire's landmarks, including the Charles Bradlaugh, Gold Street, the former Moon on the Square, Abington Park and Sywell Airfield.

Morgen Bailey is the co-founder Northants Authors, a co-operative of authors living in Northamptonshire who hosts talks and workshops around the county.

“The Serial Dater’s Shopping List” is available from Northampton’s Waterstones or on Amazon.