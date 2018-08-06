New Northampton coffee bar applies for alcohol licence

A new coffee and wine bar says it wants to provide a ‘sophisticated evening venue with minimal noise’ ahead of its bid to sell alcohol from the venue.

The Tick Tock Coffee and Wine Bar in St Crispin, which used to be the Little Pickle Bistro, has applied for a premises licence in order to sell alcohol.

Councillors on the Northampton Borough Council licensing committee will determine on Wednesday morning whether to grant the venue its new licence.

Company director Karen Hovland has applied to sell alcohol on the Kent Road premises from noon until 11pm from Monday to Saturday, and noon to 10pm on Sunday.

Only one letter of objection has been received, which states: “Enabling the premises to sell alcohol would be totally detrimental to the area.

“It would provide a further source of alcohol within an area already heavily populated with anti-social behaviour. Residents in this area already suffer noise nuisance.”

But Mrs Hovland says in her application: “As our name indicates, we are a coffee and wine bar and therefore it is our aim to attract customers who will be wanting to have a quiet drink and food, rather than customers who would want to drink excessively, be loud or cause trouble.”

She adds that the venue will "refuse to serve" anyone who presents a risk to themselves or other customers.

It is likely a number of conditions will be applied to any granting of a licence, which would see a working CCTV system in place and staff training on the sale of alcohol.