New Northampton bank open 362 days a year reveals opening date

A new bank, which has been under construction in Northampton's main shopping for six months, will open seven-days-a-week when it officially opens in November.

Metro Bank in Abington Street is unveiling its brand-new Northampton store on Friday, November 16 and is inviting townsfolk to a two-day grand opening "extravaganza", featuring stilt walkers, face painting and even free manicures.

The bank will offer customers to pop in without an appointment and in most cases, open a personal or business account on-the-spot, leaving with a printed debit card, along with internet and mobile banking all set-up.

Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South and deputy lieutenant, Adrian Pryce will officially open the store, along with the bank’s hosts local director, Kerry Reynolds and store manager, Mark Griffiths.

Craig Donaldson CEO at Metro Bank said: “We are delighted to be joining the Northampton community with the launch of our seven-day-a-week store that unites traditional face-to-face relationship banking, with technology that makes peoples lives’ easier.

"Creating around 25 new jobs for local people, the store will provide both residents and businesses with a truly customer-focused bank, and something very different from what they’ve experienced before.

"We can’t wait to welcome yet another vibrant and fast-growing town to the banking revolution.”

The brand-new seven-day-a-week bank will have over 2,000 safe deposit boxes for customers to store their valuables and free coin counting facilities for children and adults alike.

The new store is located Abington Street and will have customer toilets, baby changing facilities and treats for friendly pets.

All Metro Bank stores are open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Fridays, 8am to 6pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays, 362 days a year.