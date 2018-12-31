New member wanted for Northampton Borough Council’s standards committee

An opportunity has arisen for someone to join Northampton Borough Council's standards committee.

The committee is looking to recruit a new independent member, with no connections to a political party, councillors, parish councillors within the borough or council staff.

The post, which will be for the next 18 months to two years, will focus on helping the committee promote and maintain high standards of conduct by elected and co-opted councillors.

As part of the role, the individual will gain valuable experience of a local government organisation and the ethical framework within which it operates.

They will get the chance to use their keen analytical skills to help update the council’s whistleblowing policy, develop a training programme for councillors, review the code of conduct and improve procedures for registering areas of interest, gifts and hospitality.

In addition, they will have the opportunity to work with the council’s monitoring officer to provide objective and impartial views on complaints about councillor behaviour.

If appointed to the committee the individual will need to attend quarterly committee meetings at the Guildhall as well as any ad hoc meetings, needed to deal with case work.

The annual allowance for this role is £505.

For more information or to apply for this opportunity contact Tracy Tiff on 01604 837408.

The closing date for applications is noon on 6 February 2019. Interviews will be held on 26 February from 5pm at the Guildhall.