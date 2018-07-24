New McDonald's by Northampton supermarket set for approval despite 85 letters of objection

A plan to build a two-storey McDonalds with a play area and a drive-through by a Northampton supermarket is set to get the green light.

The proposed fast-food restaurant by the Morrisons on Kettering Road will go before the borough council planning committee next week and is recommended for approval.

The plans include room for car parking, self-service and outdoor seating.

However, during the consultation process a total of 85 letters of objection were received by the council over the new restaurant.

One resident was concerned the new fast food outlet would change the nature of the neighbourhood and be a "detriment" to the community.

Other letters showed concern that the McDonalds would attract vermin, caravans and anti-social behaviour.

Also, Councillor Mike Hallam is concerned the restaurant will impact traffic for residents living around nearby Bradlaugh Fields.

However, one letter of support - out of a total of four - noted that "there is nothing like this in this part of the town and it is much needed".

The plans will be heard at a Northampton Borough Council meeting on July 31.