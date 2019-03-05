New McDonald's at Northampton supermarket held up by planning changes

Another month has passed without any sign that a new McDonald's in a Northampton supermarket is set to begin construction.

Despite early reports that the restaurant in the Morrisons car park on Kettering Road would begin before February 1, work is yet to start as of today (March 5).

The new proposed McDonald's will be a two-storey restaurant.

Last month, McDonald's said they would start work on the site in March with 'completion planned for early in the second half of 2019'.

It comes as a raft of minor changes to the restaurant and how it will affect the Morrisons car park were put to the borough council's planning board this week.

It includes tweaks to nearly every aspect of the plan so far, including the site layout, the 'goal post' height restrictors at the entrance to the car park and the placement of the children's playframe.

McDonald's has been contacted for a comment.

An artist's impression of the finished restaurant's playframe.

Northampton Borough Council gave the fast-food giant the green light in July 2018 despite 85 letters of objection from residents.

Nearby residents raised concerns the restaurant would put pressure on traffic and the ability of existing highways to cope.

However, McDonald's were told they could not open between midnight and 6am as part of the planning conditions, thwarting the franchise’s plan to open for 24 hours.