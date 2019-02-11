New masterplan to build sheltered houses and care home on outskirts of Northampton

A masterplan to build an estate of sheltered houses and a specialist dementia care home on the outskirts of Northampton has been put to the borough council.

The barns and farmhouse on a four-hectare space off Sywell Road, near Moulton, could be made part of an ambitious retirement complex for the elderly, and people in need of specialist care.

The plans would retain the land's 17-century gate as a grand entrance.

The plan by Vanderbilt Strategy Ltd could include a 70-bed care home as well as up to 109 houses, sheltered houses and retirement apartments. Up to 50 jobs could be created if it is given the go-ahead.

Vanderbilt Strategy hopes to redevelop some of the existing barns and the farmhouse into homes while keeping the 17th-Century Pytchley Gates as the entrance to the site.

However, some residents in the area are concerned a new large number of elderly people moving in would put strain on healthcare services for Moulton and Overstone.

A report by chartered surveyors Carterwood - who were commissioned by Vanderbilt - claims an area of the new care home will be made available to 'a visiting practitioner' for in-house surgery, and the concentration of elderly individuals will be easier for community nurses to visit.

Although the plan falls under Daventry District Council's jurisdiction it has been put to Northampton Borough councillors for consultation.

The masterplan was put to Daventry District Council on January 31.