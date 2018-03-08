New management helps to boost Northampton care home rating to 'Good'

Bosses at a Northampton care home have said they are delighted after being rated as 'Good' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC carried out an unannounced inspection at Boughton Lodge Care Home in Kingsthorpe in November 2017 after the service was previously rated as 'Requires Improvement' in October 2016.

But in a new report, published this year, the watchdog has rated the 19-bed care home for over 65s as 'Good' overall but the service still remains as 'Requires Improvement' in safety.

Sarah Holland registered care home manager at Boughton Lodge said: "Some tough decisions had to be made, we wanted to build a staff team that shared our vision of how a care home should be and one that we can be proud of.

"It was a challenge but a very worthwhile one, to see the difference and what we have achieved so far is immense.”

The CQC noted that planning is underway to support people in receiving the end of life care they wish for, the occupants are treated with respect and they receive their care from attentive staff.

She added: "We are currently having an extension built for more space to expand our activities and next week we are having a state of the art bathroom installed.

"Knowing we are all doing what we can to empower our residents and work together to deliver high-quality care is motivation to want to continue to improve, to be the very best that we can be, aiming to achieve an outstanding level of care."

CQC papers say: 'The culture within the home was open and transparent and the provider made efforts to ensure that people who lived at the home, their relatives and the staff were clear about where improvements needed to be made.

'People and their relatives were given opportunities to become involved in making improvements to the home. When people were asked for their feedback this was acted on.

'The provider and registered manager were keen to learn and to make improvements within the home wherever necessary'.