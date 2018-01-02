Search

New Look will remain closed until next Monday following fire, Northampton shopping centre bosses say

New Look will remain closed while an investigation and repair works are being carried out at a Northampton shopping centre.

On Saturday, December 30 at 7pm, Weston Favell Shopping Centre was alerted to a fire in clothing store, New Look on the upper mall.

A spokeswoman for Weston Favell Shopping Centre said: "The centre security team were deployed to investigate and the centre was evacuated as a precaution.

"The fire was contained to New Look’s back of house area and no one was injured as a result of the incident."

Weston Favell shopping continues to operate usual trading hours, and New Look is expect to be trading again by week commencing Monday, January 8.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "It was an electrical fire and not thought to be deliberate or suspicious."

Six fire engines attended the incident and there were no injuries.