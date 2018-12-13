New image offers first glimpse into Alan Moore's epic movie being shot here in Northampton

Producers of a feature film written by Northampton's Alan Moore and currently being shot right here in his hometown have released their first image from the shoot.

Actors have been on the set of The Show here in Northampton since November - with the movie set for release in cinemas next year.

But, until now its writer, Delapre's Alan Moore, has remained tight-lipped about the project.

The Show will be his first original film screenplay, though the graphic novelist, artist and activist has seen works such as From Hell, V for Vendetta and The Watchmen rendered on the silver screen.

This week producers of the film, directed by fellow Northamptonian Mitch Jenkins, have released a teaser image from the shoot, which appears to show Moore himself heavily made-up and sitting on a crescent moon with a ukelele in hand.

Moore will star in the film alongside Tom Burke (War and Peace, The Souvenir, Only God Forgives), Siobhan Hewlett (Show Pieces), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals, The Nutcracker And The Four Realms), Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country) and Richard Dillane (The White Princess, The Last Post).

Speaking about the project he said: "With The Show, I wanted to apply the storytelling ability accumulated during the rest of my varied career to the medium of film.

"I wanted to see if it was possible to create an immersive and addictive world with no throwaway dialogue and no throwaway characters, a world where every character is memorable, distinctive and attempting to steal the whole show for themselves, just as we do in real life."

Producers of the Show have also revealed the synopsis for the film, which centres around man-of-mystery Fletcher Dennis and his mission to track down a stolen artefact in Northampton.

"A frighteningly focused man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England’s broken heart," the synopsis reads. "A haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams."

It continues: "Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artefact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it’s still awake."

Director Mitch Jenkins has been working Alan Moore for the past seven years, producing a series of short films known as Show Pieces.

"Having spent the previous decade collaborating with my dear friend Alan Moore and the last seven years of it working on our film project Show Pieces, to finally find myself directing The Show is a wondrous thing," he said.

"Breathing life into these amazing characters that Alan has created, in collaboration with the actors, has been one of the highlights of the project to date.”

The film is being financed by the British Film Institution, The National Lottery and Lipsync.