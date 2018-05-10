New games area for Northampton estate is 'just what our youth need' says councillor

Plans have been submitted to the Guildhall to seek approval for a new 'multi-use games area' in Northampton.

If given the green light, the multi-games area with perimeter fencing will replace some of the existing car parking spaces at The Life Centre in Spring Boroughs, which will decrease the parking provision.

But plans say 'however, the benefit to the local community is considered to outweigh this. Existing (refurbished) disabled sized parking spaces on site also allow for universal access to the play space'.

Councillor Danielle Stone (Lab, Castle) said, if approved, the games area will improve the quality of life led by young people who live on the estate.

She said: "I am delighted with the plans for a new multi-use games area in Spring Boroughs. It is something that Springs Family Centre has been pushing for over many years.

"Our youth badly need an outdoor area to meet, to play sports and enjoy life.

"The area will be overlooked by local residents and will be monitored by the centre. It will be safe and welcoming and just what our youth need. I couldn’t be more pleased."

The plans - which has been consulted on by Northamptonshire Police and residents - also includes proposals for floodlights.

Papers add: 'The perimeter fencing enclosure for the proposed MUGA will provide a level of security and also prevent ball loss during use, thus protecting other pedestrians, the nearby buildings and prevent issues with the neighbouring road - A508 Horse Market.'