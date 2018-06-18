New gallery exploring the history of Abington to open in Northampton museum

A new gallery exploring the history of Abington will be opened at Abington Park Museum by the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Tony Ansell.

The ‘Abington Galleries’ are made up of five themed displays and include stories of Abington from the Domesday Book to the present day.

‘Abington is a place to be Inspired’ is a changing display showcasing works from Northampton Museums and Art Gallery’s collection, as well as work by local artists and photography groups.

‘Abington is a place to Live’ tells the stories of past owners of the house, including William Shakespeare’s last descendent, Elizabeth Bernard, and other prominent people who have lived in the area.

‘Abington is a Place to Work’ examines how local people from foresters to shoe factory owners have made a living in the area over the years.

‘Abington is a place to Enjoy’ looks at the park and the surrounding area, which have long been used to host entertainment and leisure activities. Some are well known, but others lesser so, such as the three roller skating rinks in the Abington area at the beginning of the 20th century.

Finally, ‘Abington is a Place to Breathe’ looks at the benefits of the park as a public green space in which to play and exercise.

Councillor Ansell will open the exhibition on Saturday, 30 June, at 1pm. He said: “This new gallery really brings the history of Abington to life and gives a fascinating insight to the building, the park, the area, and the people who have featured in its history.

“Both the museum and the surrounding park offer a great day out for all the family.”