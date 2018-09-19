New Dulux shop opens in Northampton with free giveaways... and the famous dog

A new Dulux Decorator Centre will be launching in Northampton, complete with a visit from the famous Dulux dog and goody bag for visitors on launch day

The new store officially opens tomorrow in Caswell Road, Brackmills Business Park - near the Costa and Subway - offering painters and decorators as well as amateur DIY enthusiasts a wide range of paint, accessories and wallcoverings, all under one roof.

To mark the opening, an iconic 'Dulux dog' - an Old English Sheepdog - will be attending the launch, where customers can have a selfie with him.

The first 30 customers through the door on the day will receive a free goody bag including a t-shirt, paintbrush, water bottle, paint can opener and more. Visitors will be offered free refreshments on the day, and will also be able to collect double Nectar points on all purchases.

In addition and to support the local community, Dulux Decorator Centre, Northampton are donating £250 of products to Home-Start UK who provide family support in Northampton, the donation will help update their facilities.

Daryl Wilder, Store Manager at Dulux Decorator Centre Northampton, said: “We’re excited to open our new store in Northampton and have the opportunity to meet the local community at our official launch event. We’re especially pleased to be hosting Home-Start UK at the opening - they are a brilliant charity and we’re proud to be supporting such a worthwhile cause.

“Our in-store offering has been tailored to make life easier for painters, decorators and DIYers, and the team is looking forward to giving customers expert advice on decorating projects of any size.”

As well as hands on expert advice from the store teams and products from all the leading Dulux brands, services include free delivery and colour matching. To help painters and decorators work greener, can recycling will be available, along with more sustainable products such as the latest water-based paints.

For more information about the Dulux Decorator Centre visit www.duluxdecoratorcentre.co.uk or follow them on Twitter @DuluxDecCentre.